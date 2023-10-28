Siraj asks int’l community not to remain silent on Palestine issue

Pakistan Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq addresses at Shahra-e-Qaideen in Provincial Capital on June 11, 2023. ONLINE

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Friday addressed a children’s rally held to express solidarity with Palestinian children who are being massacred by Israeli forces.

Talking to the participants at Mansoorah, the JI leader appealed to the international community not to remain passive observers of the gruesome annihilation in Gaza. The participants were included school children and teachers who generously contributed gifts to the Gaza Fund. Siraj questioned the global conscience, highlighting the appalling sight of children, women, journalists, and doctors falling victim to Israeli violence, he demanded an immediate ceasefire and called for the opening of the Rafah Crossing to facilitate the delivery of relief items.

He criticised Washington for vetoing a resolution in the UN Security Council that sought a ceasefire, effectively granting Israeli forces a license to commit genocide. He lamented the apparent indifference of the Western world to the plight of Muslims, and he found the silence of leaders in the Islamic world particularly perplexing. He urged these leaders to unite and take concrete steps to assist the Palestinians.

He called for the establishment of a United Gaza Fund across all Muslim countries. He issued a stark warning, underscoring that if the ongoing atrocities in Gaza persisted, the world could be on the brink of a third global conflict. He emphasized that the entire Ummah was witnessing these injustices and growing increasingly restless.

He accused the USA of emboldening the expansionist aspirations of the Israel. In light of these developments, he maintained, the JI has planned the Gaza March, scheduled to take place in front of the US Embassy in Islamabad this Sunday. He appealed to the people to ensure their active participation in the march. Siraj brought attention to the continuous wave of Israeli terrorism wreaking havoc upon the people of Palestine, detailing the relentless barrage of bullets pounding Gaza for the past 20 days, leading to the devastating loss of over 2,000 Palestinian children and women in the wake of Israeli airstrikes.