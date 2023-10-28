Wise use of water need of hour: minister

Provincial Minister Housing and Public Health Engineering Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir holding a press conference at Commissioners Office on May 30, 2023. APP

LAHORE:Punjab Minister of Housing, Urban Development, Public Health Engineering Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that wise use of water is indispensable for domestic, agricultural and industrial sectors and the government is taking effective measures regarding energy and water.



He expressed these views during his visit to 7th Pak Water and Energy Exhibition which concluded at the Expo Centre on Friday. The minister, on the last day of the exhibition, visited stalls and talked to exhibitors about their business and challenges.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed and organizer Kamran Abbasi were also present on the occasion. Abbasi told that during the three-day event, more than two dozen business deals were made and over 60 national and international companies participated in the event. The minister showed special interest in the stall of Water Pak Authority. CEO of Punjab Aab-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz gave a briefing to the provincial minister, who also inspected the solar powered mobile water filtration plant.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that the organizers deserve congratulations for bringing local manufacturers and international organisations under one roof. Such exhibitions are very important for the promotion of business activities, he added.