Senate panel recommends 50pc pass percentage for NLE

An interior of the Senate of Pakistan. — The Senate of Pakistan website

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) on Thursday unanimously recommended that the passing percentage for the National Licensing Exam (NLE) for overseas candidates should be set at 50 percent instead of 70 percent.

The meeting of the committee, presided over by Chairman Dr Humayun Mohmand, debated at length on the matter of passing marks of previous and forthcoming NRE examinations in comparison with developed and developing countries, on the special request of Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani.

The health committee members observed that in 2012, 50 percent candidates were passed by the PMDC and in 2017 and 2019 also the success ratio for NLE exam was 50 percent but in October 2021, pass percentage was set at 70 percent.

The PMDC maintained that in developed countries, the percentage is 70 percent, however Senator Prof. Mehr Taj Roghani disagreed with the PMDC opinion and with documents, she informed the committee members that licensing exam percentage was 50 percent or even less in many countries of the world.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi also said that like other countries of the world, the percentage of NRE exam should be 50 percent in Pakistan.

Earlier, the committee took up the issue of MRI machine at PIMS hospital. The PIMS executive director assured the committee that the MRI machine had become functional since October 13 and will be officially inaugurated on October 27 by the federal health minister.

The committee was also assured that within four months, the MRI machine will also be procured for Polyclinic Hospital. The committee chairman stressed that at least six to seven MRI machines should be mandatory at government hospitals in Islamabad.

The committee also discussed in detail the matter of deputation of employees at PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals. It was apprised that 24 employees of PIMS hospital are working on deputation at other hospitals, and 49 employees of various hospitals’ departments are working on deputation basis at PIMS.

The meeting was attended by Senators Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Sana Jamali, Rubina Khalid, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Bahramand Khan Tangi and Senator Fawzia Arshad, while senior officials from the ministry and other attached departments were also in attendance.