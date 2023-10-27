ANP leader arrested in Waziristan

A former National Assembly candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) in Lower South Waziristan, Ayaz Wazir can be seen in this picture released on October 31, 2022. — Facebook/Ayaz Wazir

WANA: A former National Assembly candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) in Lower South Waziristan, Ayaz Wazir, was arrested again by Wana City police on Thursday.

ANP leader Huzif Afghan said Ayaz Wazir under an old first information report (FIR) at the Zawar checkpost on Wana Karikot Road and was shifted to Wana City Police Station.

Huzif Afghan said that Ayaz Wazir was released from the Wana City Police Station on personal surety of the local party leaders.

But after the release, Ayaz Wazir was arrested again by the police in another FIR registered at Dera Ismail Khan and was locked up in Wana City Police Station.Huzif Afghan said in a statement that ANP wanted to make it clear that Ayaz Wazir should be produced in court.