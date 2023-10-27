Man Utd report record PL revenues

The logo of the Manchester United. — The Sporting News

LONDON: Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30, 2023.

It is 11 percent up on the preceding year and beats the previous record of £627 million set by United in 2019, but the 20-time English champions still reported a loss of £42.1 million. The record earnings come despite the fact United played in the Europa League, rather than the more lucrative Champions League, last season. The club have predicted revenue for the 2023/24 period will be between £650 million and £680 million.