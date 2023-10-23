UET Mardan to have Quran centre

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Imran Khan of UET Mardan while presiding over a meeting on October 20, 2023. — Facebook/UET Mardan

MARDAN: The 14th syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan has approved the establishment of a Quran and Islamic center.

The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Imran Khan, made the Quran course compulsory for engineering degrees and approved economic reforms within the university.

The meeting included both internal members of UET and external representatives from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Finance, Establishment, and the Higher Education Department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, Prof Dr Usman, the registrar of UET Mardan, presented the agenda items.It approved the recommendations put forth by the 7th meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee, focusing on financial management and strategic planning to ensure the university’s fiscal stability and future growth.

By endorsing the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee and the Academic Council, the Syndicate demonstrated its dedication to effective financial management, strategic planning, and the continuous improvement of academic policies and programmes.

Simultaneously, the seventh finance and planning committee meeting of the UET, chaired by vice chancellor, discussed a comprehensive agenda. Topics included financial reforms, investment proposals, fee structure for the computer science program (evening shift), employee salary and pension, and austerity measures.