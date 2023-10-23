World Polio Safety Day tomorrow

A healthcare worker providing a polio vaccine to a child. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The World Polio Safety Day will be marked tomorrow (Tuesday) to raise awareness and resources for the worldwide effort to eradicate the crippling disease.

Communities, Rotarians, civil society, governments and partners here and around the world would be organising events to mark the occasion and draw attention to the opportunity to rid the world of the disease once and for all.

Punjab Health Department official sources told APP that the day would be marked with lectures, including walks, seminars and other related events. The current anti-polio campaign is going on in the country, in which over 43 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated during the second nationwide campaign of the year, they added.

The sustained government commitment, hard work of vaccinators, community ownership and support of eradication partners would help to bring Pakistan much closer to eradication than ever before, and it is imperative to keep this excellent momentum be going, they said.