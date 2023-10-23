Precaution first

Vaccination not only protects an individual but also contributes to herd immunity, reducing the overall transmission of diseases within communities. This collective immunity is especially vital for those who cannot be vaccinated, such as individuals with compromised immune systems, infants, and the elderly. Unfortunately, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation have posed challenges to vaccination efforts. It is crucial that we combat these issues with accurate information and education campaigns. We must promote trust in the scientific community and ensure that vaccines continue to be safe, effective, and accessible to all.

The benefits of vaccination extend far beyond personal health. They are essential tools in the prevention of infectious diseases, safeguarding our communities and global wellbeing. As we move forward in this complex landscape of health challenges, let us not forget the profound impact of vaccines and their crucial role in our society.

Areeba Arshad

Karachi