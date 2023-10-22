Substandard tea leaves seized in Peshawar raid

A representational image showing tea leaves. — Unsplash/File

PESHAWAR: A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raided a tea leaves manufacturing factory in Mian Gujjar village on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Saturday, an official said.



A spokesperson for the authority said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the authority raided the factory and seized about 1000 kg of substandard tea leaves, 300 kg of gram straw, and 6.5 kg of non-food grade colour.