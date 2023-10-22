JITWS caravan to attend Swabi congregation.The News/File

KHAR: Jamaat-e-Ishaat-e-Tauheed Wa Sunnah (JITWS), Bajaur chapter, has finalised arrangements for participation in the congregation to be held in Panjpir in Swabi from October 26.

Local leaders of JITWS, including Maulana Abdul Jabbar, Maulana Muhammad Yousaf, Mufti Tariq Jamil, Maulana Attaullah, Maulana Ihsanullah and others told reporters that they had held gatherings programmes to convince people for participation in the upcoming congregation in Panjpir in Swabi.

They said that they had also given invitations to people, religious, social and political figures to attend the reformative gathering.

The clerics added that they had also completed wall chalking and publicity so that more and more people could be informed to attend the religious congregation.

The congregation will begin on October 26 and conclude on 29 accordingly. It may be mentioned that religious and political figures, and devotees from across the world would attend the JITWS three-day congregation.