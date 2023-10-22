‘Law must be equal for all citizens’

Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh . — Facebook/Shuja Uddin Sheikh

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said equal implementation of law on all citizens is a fundamental requirement of justice, and granting of protective bail by the High Court to a fugitive proclaimed guilty by the Supreme Court, who has not even surrendered himself, is a unique event in judicial history.

If the state practices exemptive bias in its fulfillment of responsibilities, then it will contribute to naught but the normalisation of corruption in the country, he said in a statement on Saturday.

It is evident that our courts have yet been unable to rid themselves of the notorious doctrine of necessity, and influence continuously overpowers justice, he said, adding that a Hadith of the Prophet (PBUH), warns that earlier nations were destroyed because they used to conceal the crimes of influential individuals.

He said justice is the catchword of Islam, and without it, Islam in unconceivable. He said that Pakistan’s justice system has deteriorated to such an extent that cases involving the elite, bureaucrats and politicians are swiftly scheduled for hearing, and they get relief from courts in spite of all laws and structures. On the flip side, a common suspect is forced to wait for months and years without having his day in court. Furthermore, influential criminals are afforded all facilities even in prison, while the lay culprit has to endure inhumane conditions.

He demanded abolition of A, B and C classes in prisons, saying those should be merged into one so that all criminals may live in similar conditions, and oppression and exploitation may be curbed.

He said justice demands that every accused should be presented in court as per law, since no civilised society can allow extrajudicial imprisonment and ‘disappearance’.