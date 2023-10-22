Rs19.2m from 498 defaulters recovered

A representational image shows a person working on an electric pole. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs19.2 million from 498 dead defaulters in all the five districts — Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 38th day of its recovery campaign.

Lesco spokesman told the media on Saturday that on the 38th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs1.86 million from 62 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs4.83 million from 52 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt.

Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs2.43 million from 70 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs0.85 million from 24 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer M Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib M Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura M Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs1.07 million from 57 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs4.32 million from 53 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

He added that Lesco Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs1.22 million from 69 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs2.67 million from 111 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the Lesco with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs968 million from 30,140 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation.

He elaborated that Lesco recovered outstanding dues of Rs126.40 million from 4,066 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs221.35 million from 3,406 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs141.20 million from 3,830 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs56.79 million from 1,701 defaulters in South Circle, Rs59.32 million from 2,568 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs133.47 million from 3,179 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs66.56 million from 4,651 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs163 million from 6,739 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from Lesco defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.

Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.