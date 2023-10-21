Role in climate change resilience underlined. Facebook

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Friday spotlighted the rural women’s role in the climate change resilience.

A non-governmental organization, Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) had arranged the event at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU).Prof Dr Hussain Shaheed Sohararwardi, Chairman, Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar, talked on the topic.

He said global warming was a challenge affecting not only Pakistan but the entire world. The academician urged all the audience to recognize their role in mitigating climate change’s impacts and emphasized the importance of immediate action.

Students engaged in discussions and activities centered on their success stories being from rural backgrounds and making it to the mainstream through resilience and commitment.Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Director Afsar Khan, who was the chief guest, praised the collaborative efforts between SPO and SBBWU.

He said such events not only increased awareness about the crucial role of rural women but also empowered students with enriched knowledge for effective climate action.SBBWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad distributed certificates and shields among the participating students and organizers.