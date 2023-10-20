Quetta LB polls on November 30

Hazara community members cast their votes at a polling station in Quetta. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced the schedule for local body (LB) elections in Quetta, fixing November 30 as the polling date.

According to the Balochistan Election Commission, the returning officers will issue public notices on October 30, 2023. The nomination papers will be received from the candidates from November 2 to 4, after which the list of nominated candidates will be released on November 6. Similarly, from November 7 to 9, the returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers, while the last date for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is November 11. The Appellate Authority will make its decisions by November 14.

The revised list of candidates will be released on November 15. November 16 will be the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, after which the election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on November 17 and the final list of candidates will be released. The polling will be held on November 30, 2023.