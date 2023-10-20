Two books launched

A book launching ceremony on October 19, 2023, can be seen taking place in this picture with the authors of the book sitting on the stage at the University of Education.— Facebook/University of Education

LAHORE:The University of Education (UOE) on Thursday organised the book launching ceremonies for two Pakistani writers, including former Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr Shahid Siddiqui and former Federal Secretary Athar Tahir.

The book ‘Pakistan, Education, and the 21st Century’ by Dr Shahid Siddiqui and a novel ‘Second Coming’ by Athar Tahir were launched at separate events. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, VC of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood and others were present on the occasion. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the topic selected by Dr Shahid Siddiqui was undoubtedly of the utmost need of Pakistan today. In the book, while covering the education problems of the country and the challenges of the present day, its solutions have also been thoroughly discussed.

Meanwhile, addressing the book launch ceremony of Athar Tahir, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha called ‘Second Coming’ the best addition in English literature. Addressing the event, the author said that ‘Second Coming’ was truly a strange commentary on aging, love, and the absence of it.