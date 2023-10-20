PPP flays action against govt employees

LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed condemned action against the government employees of Punjab. He directed all district organisations to express solidarity with the protesting employees.
In a statement issued on Thursday, he demanded the government release the arrested employees and accept their legitimate demands. He added that the government employees' organisations should be taken into confidence and find a solution to the problem. The People's Party stands with the legitimate demands of the protesting employees, he added.
