Equal reduction in petrol, diesel prices demanded

LAHORE:The caretaker government has reduced the petrol prices by Rs40 per litre for the first time, but if the diesel prices were reduced by the same amount, then the general public could have felt more relief in transport and other sectors.

The reduction in diesel prices will have a positive effect on the agricultural sector, especially on harvesting season, which would at least prevent the increase in the prices of agricultural commodities.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on ‘Decline petroleum products prices are continuing of temporary’. The panelists were Kh Atif, Qayyum Nizami, Muhammad Saqib and Zulqernain while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Kh Atif said the general public get real relief with decline in diesel prices and the government should reduce the price of diesel so that the cost of production is reduced as the petrol consumers are mainly privileged users. The common man uses public transport and motorbikes. The government should think about giving relief to the common man. There are some positive signs for few weeks but now due to the war between Palestine and Israel, there is a fear of an increase in the prices of gasoline in the world market.

Qayyum Nizami said that reduction in petroleum prices has given a temporary relief to the general public. The situation is worsening as inflation reduced the public social interactions. People no longer believe in the Constitution and the rule of law. There is no price mechanism at lower level so a reduction in prices at the government level did not pass on to the general public. Profiteers and hoarders are looting the people openly. There is need to correct the system and improve the governance.

Muhammad Saqib said that reduction in prices of petroleum products was a temporary decision. Reduction in diesel prices is more important than petrol prices. He demanded checks and balances by the government while the sellers increased the prices on daily basis. This is only caretaker government which is using the power but commoners are not getting any relief from the reduction in petrol prices. The government should take decisions keeping the common man in mind.

Zulqernain said that power tariff, petroleum prices increased during the last few months which are the main reasons of rise in inflation. The transportation cost has increased.

The cost of medical treatment and medicine increased. The first time the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs40 per litre but did not bring down the inflation.

The workers of factories are not benefited with this petrol prices but they could be benefited if the prices of petroleum products bring down to Rs200 per litre. The government shall give practical relief to the common man, he added.