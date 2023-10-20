AIOU commences exams from Nov 2

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting final examinations of MA, MSc, MCom, MBA/MPA (COL), MLIS, MEd and postgraduate diploma programmes offered in the spring 2023 semester from November 16, 2023, to December 11, 2023, throughout the country.
The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll number slips are being uploaded to students CMS portal, said a press release on Thursday. Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations. Examination centres are being established across the country in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience.
