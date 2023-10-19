Pakistan tests Ababeel Weapon System

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the Ababeel weapon system on Wednesday. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various designs, technical parameters and performance evaluations of different sub-systems of the weapon system.
The missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of full spectrum deterrence in the overall construct of credible minimum deterrence, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The launch was witnessed by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, and scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.
The CJCSC appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed to the successful test.
The president, prime minister and service chiefs also congratulated all members of the Strategic Forces on the achievement.
The first test of this surface-to-surface Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) was conducted in 2017. With the capability of aiming multiple targets, it has Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRV), demonstrating South Asia’s first MIRV payload.
