easypaisa launches app for retailers. The News/File

KARACHI: The easypaisa has launched a platform, designed specifically to address the unmet banking needs of two million retail merchants across the country, the company said.

The easypaisa Karobar app enables merchants to manage their financing needs digitally, reduce operational complexities, and become part of the digital economy. The app also streamlines merchant operations with advanced features, enabling cashless payments from the easypaisa Wallet to distributors. The app also provides flexible digital lending options for daily stock purchases to retailers.

"The introduction of easypaisa Karobar, coupled with our NOC from SBP to become a licensed digital bank, stands as a testament to our dedication, allowing us to craft innovative financial solutions for the merchant community," said Shahzad Khan Tanoli, Group Head Corporate Business Telenor Microfinance Bank in a statement.