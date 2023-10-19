Filling station looted in Malakand

BATKHELA: The armed robbers riding a bike looted a local filling station at gunpoint in Amandara, an official said on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan told reporters that two masked bike riders equipped with automatic weapons forced their entry into the filling station at night when the staff were counting the money of petroleum sale.
He said that the personnel of Levies force took prompt action and chased the robbers for some distance but they managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.The official said that the robbers had left behind their motorcycle while Levies personnel were conducting raids to apprehend the accused.
