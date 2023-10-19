Five-year-old boy found dead

A representational image of a crime scene. — Unsplash/File

The body of a five-year-old boy was found near a dry nullah in the Port Qasim area on Wednesday. According to Sukkan police, residents spotted the body and informed them. Later, police reached the spot and took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal proceedings.

Police said that the victim’s body was wrapped in a sheet, and he appeared to be around five years old. The child was wearing a red shirt and blue trousers. The initial probe found a black mark on the victim’s back, suggesting that he was beaten. Investigators suspected that the child was killed somewhere else and later his body was dumped here. Police are trying to confirm the identity of the victim.