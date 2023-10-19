Pakistan’s medical fraternity aghast at Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

This picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke billowing over the northern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on October 18, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan’s medical associations on Wednesday urged all healthcare professionals and hospitals across the country to observe a black day on Thursday (today) in protest against Israel’s bombing of a hospital in the besieged Gaza.

They said that hundreds of doctors, surgeons, anaesthetists and paramedics are willing to go to Gaza to treat those who are getting injured due to the indiscriminate Israeli attacks on civilians.

Censuring the Israeli attack on Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital that killed more than 800 women and children as well as healthcare workers, Pakistan’s doctors said that over 21 large hospitals and healthcare facilities have been destroyed by Israel’s criminal and fascist army that has no respect for human lives.

“Israel has crossed all limits in the current Gaza offensive by killing hundreds of women, children and healthcare workers inside health facilities. The Geneva Convention clearly states that in a war situation healthcare facilities, healthcare workers and medical aid would not be disturbed,” said Prof Sohail Akhtar.

The senior pulmonologist and former president of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association was speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club. He was accompanied by the general secretary of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), and representatives from the Young Doctors Association and other medical associations.

Prof Akhtar demanded that the federal and provincial health authorities take a clear stand on the war on Gaza, and announce humanitarian assistance for the besieged people of Gaza.

“Yesterday Israel carried out the most unimaginable act of barbarism by bombarding Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of patients, and civilians taking refuge in and around the hospital. On the other hand, Israel is depriving the suffering Palestinians in Gaza of the necessary medical aid, food and water.

“Why on earth is Israel allowed to continue its criminal acts? Why don’t the world bodies and governments stop the blatant killing of innocent civilians? Why isn’t medical aid allowed to go inside Gaza when the whole world, including Pakistani organisations, are prepared to help the war-stricken Palestinians?

“Enough is enough!” said Prof Akhtar, adding that the West’s hypocritical leaders should either openly admit that they support the killing of civilians or stop the aggressors with the utmost force.

He announced that Pakistan’s medical professionals across the country would observe a black day today in protest against Israel’s war crimes and the world’s criminal silence.

He urged healthcare professionals and workers to wear black armbands and hoist black flags on their health institutions to highlight the barbarism being committed by Israelis with the support of the US and its European allies.

“We urge all hospitals and medical institutions to observe a black day. The usual medical work should continue. The staff are requested to wear black armbands to register their protest,” he said, adding that wherever possible, peaceful demonstrations should be held inside or outside hospitals to condemn Israel’s barbaric acts.

He also said Pakistan’s government must condemn the Israeli barbarism in the severest form, and demanded that Islamic countries’ governments stop their hypocrisy of improving ties with Israel’s fascist regime, and not supporting the injured and displaced Palestinians. They are equally responsible for Palestinian’s miseries, he stressed.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad, former general secretary of the PMA, deplored that Pakistan’s government does not present the actual sentiments of the locals on the issue of Palestine, and demanded that the government send medical and humanitarian aid to Gaza immediately.

“The healthcare structure there is broken, and both medical aid and human resources are exhausted already. Hundreds of healthcare workers are ready to serve their brothers and sisters in Palestine, and the people of Pakistan are more than willing to donate for them. We also demand stopping trade of all products in Pakistan that are made by or with the support of Israel.”