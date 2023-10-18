PTI leaders meet Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Rauf Hassan and Barrister Umair held a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Tuesday.
A one-liner announcement from the President’s House was issued after the meeting of PTI leaders with President Arif Alvi, which stated that Central Information Secretary Rauf Hassan and Barrister Umair called on President Arif Alvi but not the content of the meeting. According to sources, the PTI delegation during the meeting expressed the party’s desire for the president to play his role in ensuring the elections and also for free, fair, and transparent elections on a level-playing field for all the political parties.
