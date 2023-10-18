CEC warns govt officials of strict action for showing political bias. The News/File

KARACHI: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday warned the government officials of strict action for showing negligence in the election process, saying free, fair, and impartial conduct of elections is essential for a thriving democracy.

Chairing a meeting at the Provincial Election Commission Secretariat on Tuesday, the CEC said that all necessary means should be used to ensure impartial and peaceful conduct of elections, adding the ECP will provide full support to the provincial government in all aspects.

“There will be no tolerance for any form of political bias among government employees, and immediate action will be taken if such complaints arise,” warned the CEC.

During the meeting, the secretary, Election Commission, presented a brief overview of the preparations for general elections, including updates on the revision of electoral rolls and voter registration.

The provincial election commissioner Sindh informed about the arrangements made so far for the upcoming general elections and discussed about the future course of action.

The chief election commissioner also issued directives to formulate a special plan for the flood-affected areas of Sindh and stressed the need for the involvement of the military and Rangers to ensure transparent and fair elections.

The provincial election commissioner informed the meeting that as many as 20.68 million registered voters would use their right to vote in the general elections in Sindh. There will be elections for 61 National Assembly seats and 130 Provincial Assembly seats.

A total of 19,236 polling stations will be set up in the province, with 4,430 highly sensitive and 8,080 sensitive polling stations.

The chief secretary Sindh assured the meeting that the provincial government will fully cooperate with the ECP in organizing general elections. He also mentioned the provincial government is implementing 100 percent transfers/postings as per the directives of the electoral body. All necessary facilities will be made available at the polling stations.

The IG Sindh informed the meeting that the Sindh Police have prepared a security plan for the elections. In the general elections, around 110,334 police personnel will carry out security duties. A Quick Response Force (QRF) will also be on alert in case of any untoward incidents, ensuring no compromise on the peaceful conduct of elections.