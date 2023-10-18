Six killed in Shikarpur tribal clash

The picture shows two policemen. — AFP/File

SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed in the firing between the people of Juneja and Kalahoro in District Shikarpur on Tuesday.

Reports said that possession of land clash in the Katcha area of the Madaaji in district Shikarpur once again left five people dead and four injured.

People of both tribes used automatic weapons as well as rockets which confined villagers to their houses, however, the Jhabhar police of Shikarpur failed to restore peace.

Reports said that Subhan, Abdul Karim, Nazar Muhammad, Shoib and Niaz Junejo were among the dead while Nadir from the Kalahora clan was also killed. Meanwhile, till the filling of this report firing between the people of both clans was continued.