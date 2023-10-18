Khetran arrested from court

BAKHRAN: The district and sessions court cancelled the bail of district chairman Sardarzada Ghafoor Khetran in the case of three bodies found from a well. Police arrested the district chairman after the cancellation of his bail. He was handed over to the Crime Branch by the police.
A year ago, mutilated bodies of three people, including a woman, were found in a well near Hajikot village. The two bodies found in the well were identified as sons of Khan Muhammad Marri. Former provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran was also arrested in the case.
A view of the Islamabad High Court building. — Geo News/FileISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday stopped...
Police personnel stand guard. — AFP/FileKARACHI: Hundreds of fake criminal cases have been registered against...
Lahore High Court's building. — LHC website LAHORE: A judge of the Lahore High Court expressed displeasure over...
PMLN leader Hanif Abbasi. — Geo.tv/FileLAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench Tuesday reserved its verdict on...
The picture shows two policemen. — AFP/File SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed in the firing between the...