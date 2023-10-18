Khetran arrested from court

A representational image showing gravel in a court. — Unsplash/File

BAKHRAN: The district and sessions court cancelled the bail of district chairman Sardarzada Ghafoor Khetran in the case of three bodies found from a well. Police arrested the district chairman after the cancellation of his bail. He was handed over to the Crime Branch by the police.

A year ago, mutilated bodies of three people, including a woman, were found in a well near Hajikot village. The two bodies found in the well were identified as sons of Khan Muhammad Marri. Former provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran was also arrested in the case.