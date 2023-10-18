Police promotion exams result announced

Islamabad: A series of departmental promotions exams and courses for Islamabad Capital Police personnel continued and lists of the winning are being given final shape to start promoting the successful cops, a police spokesman said.
Written test of List A-1 was conducted at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad dated October 07, 2023, in which a total of 914 candidates participated The examinations board was led by the CPO Law and Order / Commandant Capital Police College, and was fully supervised by the Principal Capital Police College and other officers.
A board was set up for the exam which maintains transparency and merit, carried out all examination-related matters and issued a result of the written test list A-1. According to result, the 402 officials successfully passed the departmental test A-1. The IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, expressed good wishes to the officials who successfully cleared exam and directed them to perform their duties with more hard work and dedication.
