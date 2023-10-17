Briefing on potential gold reserves

Minister Ibrahim Murad during a meeting of Mines and Minerals Department in this picture released on October 16, 2023. — X/ibrahimmurad



LAHORE: Minister Ibrahim Murad chaired a meeting of Mines and Minerals Department in which he was briefed on the matters related to potential gold reserves in Attock region.

Ibrahim Murad gave the target of three months to the department to estimate the presence of possible quantity of gold in Attock. He also emphasised the need to determine the required drilling for mining work in this regard.

Ibrahim Murad directed the department to stay informed through visual reports from fieldwork in Attock and instructed them to expedite the work for the possible discovery of gold reserves.

He highlighted the significance of this project for the province's economic development, mentioning that once the discovery is made, an open action plan will be implemented.

He said that this plan will not only increase national revenue but also boost income and will create employment opportunities. Furthermore, he said that the discovery of gold reserves would attract foreign investments, benefiting the country and its people directly, and strengthening the economy.