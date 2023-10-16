PU scientists develop new variety of cotton

LAHORE:The Punjab University’s Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) Lahore has developed another new variety of triple gene cotton (CKC-05) which has all the characteristics of a high-yielding good cotton variety.

A PU spokesperson said that this was done under the leadership of Prof Dr Idrees Ahmad and Prof Dr Tayyeb Hasnain.

Amenable to control all bollworms including pink bollworm, which is otherwise very costly to control conventionally. Punjab Seed Council has approved the new triple gene variety CKC-5 for general cultivation. CKC technology is a historic achievement of Punjab University scientists to increase cotton production and build Pakistan's economy on a strong foundation.

This CKC technology contains double Bt genes (CEMB-Cry1Ac+Cry2A) and one glyphosate resistance gene (CEMB-GTG). CKC varieties help farmers to increase their income by reducing the number of insecticide sprays and saving the cost on hoeing. The scientists explained that the varieties developed by using CKC technology i.e., CKC-1, CKC-3, CKC-5 and CKC-6 have this year covered nearly 70% (rough estimate) of the total area under cotton and are helping farmers to effectively control bollworms and weeds, making Pakistan self-sufficient in cotton production again.

This technology will prove to be an important milestone towards the stabilisation of the Pakistan economy as Pakistan's largest export revenue depends on cotton and its related value-added products. Punjab Minister of Agriculture Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer and PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood visited various laboratories of the CEMB engaged in the application of biotechnology in the field of agriculture and health.

They congratulated the team of scientists for giving another new triple gene variety for the benefit of Pakistan's farming community.

The minister said that the role of scientists in the development of the country was very important; therefore the nation should encourage the research projects of the scientists.

Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said that the scientists of CEMB were fully capable of solving the biotechnology related country's problems, but there was a dire need for encouragement and funding for the projects of national interest. Director CEMB Prof Dr Moaz ur Rahman gave a briefing about various research projects in the fields of agriculture and health. He said that CEMB will continue to play an active role in solving the various challenges faced by the country in the field of agriculture and health.