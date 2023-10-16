CTD releases 3rd list of 128 militants with head money

Pakistan army soldiers and KP policemen stand guard outside the Haripur central jail. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday released the third list of 128 most wanted terrorists carrying up to Rs8 million head money.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had released a list of 135 most wanted terrorists and criminals, followed by another one of 31 last month.

In these three lists, the number of militants carrying head money is 294 now.

The public was asked to help the police and CTD in arresting the most wanted terrorists mentioned in these lists.

According to the fresh list, Said Qadar of Mardan carries the highest reward of Rs8 million while Zahid Qadar of the same district carries Rs7 million head money.

The list included a few others with Rs6 million and Rs5.5 and Rs5 million head money. The lowest reward for any arrest in the list is Rs300,000.

This fresh list also included Obama from Swabi. His real name is Fazal Nawab but he is known as Obama and carries a head money of Rs3 million.

Hundreds of such militants have been either arrested or killed in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last few years.

The list is refreshed after every few months by adding new names to it. Also, those killed or held are removed from the list.

In the overall list of most wanted militants, Azizur Rehman of Buner and Mian Said Muhammad of Swat carry the highest head money of Rs10 million each.

The first list of 135 most wanted militants included names of two of those who were already declared dead by the authorities in separate operations a few months back.

According to that list, Tariq alias Button Kharab carries a head money of Rs3 million while Iqbal alias Bali Kiara’s head money is Rs2.5 million. Both are already dead.

Tariq was wanted for an attack on the Chinese engineers in Dasu and it was reported in July that he had been killed in Afghanistan.

Bali Kiara was reported to have been killed in an encounter with police in Dera Ismail Khan in May. A deputy superintendent of police was wounded in the encounter.