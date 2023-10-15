PMLN terms Nawaz’s return ‘historic event’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — APP/File

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: The PMLN leadership has termed the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a historic event for the country as, according to it, the whole nation is waiting for him.

PMLN Punjab President and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said this while presiding over an important Zoom meeting of organisational officials, divisional presidents and coordinators of Punjab here on Saturday. The meeting discussed and reviewed the finalisation of arrangements and preparations on the return of Nawaz Sharif on October 21. Rana Sana also expressed satisfaction and happiness at the reports submitted on the preparations by all the organisational officers and coordinators.

“Nawaz Sharif’s return is an important event in the dimensions of Punjab, and the whole nation is busy with its preparations,” he said, adding that the rally to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21 will be an event never to be forgotten and will break the record of every rally held at the place.

Right now, every poor person in Pakistan is awaiting the return of the leader with the hope to change the situation, Rana Sanaullah said, maintaining the historical meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan and the speech of Nawaz Sharif will herald bright, peaceful and economic future of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, PMLN leader and former federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said during the time of Imran Khan, cases were registered in the anti-terrorism courts against the PMLN leadership, and they were still attending courts.

She said Imran Khan had registered false cases against his political opponents. They got bail from courts on merit, and those who were in jail today were also on merit because of their disgraceful deeds. Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed the present inflation was the result of Imran Khan, as his deal with the IMF had caused so much inflation. She said the PMLN had saved the country from becoming another Sri Lanka. “The 16 months of inflation were the result of four years of ineptitude.” Talking about the return of Nawaz Sharif, she said that on October 21, Nawaz Sharif will address the nation from Minar-e-Pakistan and explain his views. Nawaz Sharif had given employment to the youth of this country and young people knew that Nawaz Sharif had ended inflation, load-shedding, and terrorism in the country during his tenure. On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday said the nation was closely watching the judiciary’s attitude in the prevailing situation and it would not accept asylum to a convicted person against the law.

The PTI spokesperson cautioned that providing judicial refuge to “the criminal” on the desire of undemocratic planners would further hurt the integrity and reputation of the judiciary. He asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to keep a close eye on the conduct of his subordinate courts and take timely measures to counter the actions by elements within the state against the existence and identity of the judiciary in order to protect the sanctity and honour of judiciary. He said the homecoming of the ‘fugitive and the court-convicted’ PMLN supremo under a secret deal is tantamount to the murder of law and justice. He also maintained that it was a big test for the country’s justice system. On reports of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, he contended that all the related details of various phases of Nawaz Sharif’s journey from the prison to his departure to London were still fresh in the minds of nation.