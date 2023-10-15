ANP seeks KP share under NFC award

GHALLANAI: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Tuesday asked the federal government to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its due share under the National Finance Commission award.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Pandyalai tehsil, he said that the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got displaced and suffered huge losses due to acts of terrorism in the province.

He said that many people, including tribal elders and young men, died in acts of sabotage in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The ANP leader said that the political parties could hold gatherings in the tribal districts after the Frontier Crimes Regulation was abolished. However, he added that the government was yet to honour the pledges made to the people of ex-Fata.

Babak asked the government to provide funds to the merged districts so that the damaged infrastructure could be rebuilt. He said that the ANP had always strived for the rights of the Pakhtuns.

The former minister said that his party wanted democracy to flourish. He said that KP’s hydel power generation revenue stood at Rs162 billion per annum, adding that unfortunately the people of the province did not benefit from it. The ANP leader inaugurated a private library at Ekkaghund bazaar in Mohmand tribal district.