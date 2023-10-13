Urban property survey for WB project to start in March 2024

A 12-member high-powered delegation of the World Bank, led by its Country Director Najy Benhassine, and caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar discussed the overall WB-assisted portfolio in their meeting at the CM House on Thursday.

During the meeting, Planning & Development Chairman Shakeel Mangnejo briefed the WB team about the progress and issues of the ongoing projects in the province. Thirteen major WB-sponsored projects of $3.2183 billion are under way in the province, against which $947.8 million has been released. During the current financial year, the WB has to release $415 million, against which $133.8 million has been disbursed.

The meeting was told that the Sindh Solar Energy Project is in progress, under which out of 34 sites, solar installations have been completed at 33 sites. The work has been delayed but it would be completed by November 30, Baqar assured the WB delegation.

On the subject of the Competitive & Liveable City of Karachi (CLICK) project, the meeting was told that the urban property survey in the city has been delayed and would now be started in March 2024.

Explaining the delay in conducting the survey, it was pointed out that the procurement of the satellite imagery data and the development of the required software would be completed by March.

Another project that came under discussion was the Karachi Mobility Project, under which the Jam Sadiq Bridge would be constructed. The meeting was told that financial proposals are in the evaluation process.

The procurement notice for the Yellow Line section of the bus rapid transit project has already been advertised, and proposals would be received by November 15. The meeting decided to complete the design and bidding document for the Yellow Line’s 10km corridor by next month.

Discussing the Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh project, the meeting decided to post the social development secretary at the earliest so that the project could be started.

The WB was told that under the Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project, out of 1,593 water courses, 845 have been rehabilitated. Out of 56 water storage tanks, 40 have been rehabilitated, and work on 16 is under way. The meeting decided to again review the progress of the projects after two months.

Interim provincial ministers Ishwar Lal, Omar Soomro and Rana Hussain, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Baqar’s Principal Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Local Government Secretary Manzoor Shaikh and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.