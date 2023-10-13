Change the system

This refers to the article ‘Messiahs, saviours, heroes’ (Oct 12) by Husain Haqqani. A few years ago, many people were of the opinion that a revolution was in the making in Pakistan – similar to the French revolution, but this did not happen. People in Pakistan (as rightly mentioned in the article) are always looking for a larger-than-life personality to steer them out. In Pakistan, it is always the case of getting rid of incumbents at all costs to save the country by asking another face to take charge, and the cycle repeats every few years. The PML-N, the PPP and other stakeholders always show up as ‘saviours’ after a series of mishaps. Even now the same old faces are trying to come back as if they can provide a ‘magical’ solution for the country’s woes.
Only a sustained and steady political system and persistent and continued policies devised to be in place for a longer period will bring the country back on track, in terms of international relations, the economy, an elevated standard of living, and peace and stability.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
This refers to the news report ‘Dacoits kidnap SHO, son, four other cops in Shikarpur’ . There used to be a time...
People in the country’s financial sectors are talking about the possibility of new taxes on the real-estate sector....
The interim government is meant to fairly conduct elections. But it seems that fresh polls are unlikely to take place...
Smog is a type of air pollution that is a mixture of smoke and fog. It is usually caused by the release of pollutants...
Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause is unbreakable. The relentless aerial strikes by Israel on Gaza are...
On Wednesday , the Supreme Court’s full bench dismissed petitions against and ruled in favour of the SC Act,...