Change the system

This refers to the article ‘Messiahs, saviours, heroes’ (Oct 12) by Husain Haqqani. A few years ago, many people were of the opinion that a revolution was in the making in Pakistan – similar to the French revolution, but this did not happen. People in Pakistan (as rightly mentioned in the article) are always looking for a larger-than-life personality to steer them out. In Pakistan, it is always the case of getting rid of incumbents at all costs to save the country by asking another face to take charge, and the cycle repeats every few years. The PML-N, the PPP and other stakeholders always show up as ‘saviours’ after a series of mishaps. Even now the same old faces are trying to come back as if they can provide a ‘magical’ solution for the country’s woes.

Only a sustained and steady political system and persistent and continued policies devised to be in place for a longer period will bring the country back on track, in terms of international relations, the economy, an elevated standard of living, and peace and stability.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada