Al-Shifa begins cornea transplantation with cutting-edge technology

Rawalpindi: The Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital has authorized the use of Bowmann Layer Transplantation (BLT) for the treatment of keratoconus, an eye disease that affects cornea, after reviewing two years’ postoperative outcomes.

The hospital has begun treating keratoconus patients using cutting-edge Swiss femtosecond laser technology, which is expected to benefit many people in Pakistan who have keratoconus and are awaiting corneal transplantation. According to Major General (r) Rehmat Khan, President of the Al Shifa Trust, the trust has become the first hospital in Asia to employ femtosecond laser technology in public for the treatment of Keratoconus, an eye condition that damages the cornea. He went on to say that BLT strengthens the weak cornea, avoiding or delaying the need for a full corneal transplantation.

He told reporters that the most recent technology was used experimentally for the first time in 2020 and is now being used in patient care as a result of successful testing. He went on to say that the decision would not only allow our ophthalmologists to deliver cutting-edge care to their patients, but it would also allow us to train medical experts from other hospitals.

He added that with this latest technology, the layers of one donor cornea can be used to treat two to three patients with different corneal problems. Presently, more than two hundred and fifty thousand patients are waiting for corneal transplants while we operate on 800 patients every year, he said, adding that a big deficit exists between corneal supply and demand. Rehmat Khan said that 53 per cent of the eye patients have no access to donated corneas as local corneal donations are insignificant; therefore, we have to import corneas from the USA and Sri Lanka. Corneas are one of the easiest tissues to transplant, as no matching is required between the donor and the recipient.