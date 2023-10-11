Urban planning

This refers to the article ‘Why so many cars?’ by Zainab Khan and the letter ‘Easing traffic’ by Sadia Yousuf (Oct 9). Both writers have talked about traffic congestion on roads and called for the development of an efficient and affordable public transport system accessible to a wide spectrum of people. Soon after its creation, Pakistan inherited a London-inspired efficient and affordable system of public transport. Gradually, the authorities concerned started neglecting this sector. Spaces reserved for bus stops, terminals and workshops were sold out in every city.

As a result, people were forced to travel via personal vehicles – cars or motorcycles. This has resulted in many urban problems including congestion on roads, environmental pollution and increase in the cost of transport to the economy. Buses are operated in cities to minimize the use of private vehicles and avoid expensive road infrastructure. In Pakistan, capital-intensive Metro bus projects were started. As a result, expensive infrastructure was laid down to operate a few buses that are still unable to serve even a single route. It is important to change the mindset of authorities before any improvement in urban transport can take place.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad