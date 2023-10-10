‘Zero tolerance for land grabbers and land grabbing’

Caretaker Sindh home minister Brig. (retd) Haris Nawaz has warned of zero tolerance for land grabbers, explaining that no “system” exists now. He was talking to the media during his visit to the West Zone police chief’s office, where the DIG briefed him about the zonal police’s performance and challenges.
“We have formed a special team comprising a district police officer, a revenue officer and a deputy commissioner to visit lands and find their original heirs,” said Nawaz. “From now on there’s no ‘system’. We won’t tolerate land grabbers and land grabbing.”
On the subject of the water mafia, he said there is no water shortage in Karachi, pointing out that action against water thieves has created an artificial crisis by disrupting the water mafia.
He asked people to be patient, making the assurance that all matters, including the street crime situation, would improve. Regarding illegal residents, he stressed that anyone living illegally in the country, regardless of their nationality, would be deported. He mentioned that over 1,700 illegal Afghan residents have been arrested.
Nawaz said that as long as Pakistan’s cricket team is in India, their security is the responsibility of the Indian government.The caretaker home minister opined that the Pakistani team should not have gone to India, but now that they are there, their security is the responsibility of the Indian authorities.
