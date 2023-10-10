FO slams Uttar Pradesh CM’s ‘ludicrous remarks’

A Pakistani policeman stands guard outside Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned the ludicrous remarks made by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath who talked about taking back ‘Sindhu’ (the region around the Indus River in Southern Pakistan).

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow,” said the spokeswoman at the Foreign Office.

She said it is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ has been cited by the chief minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan.

“History bears witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992 to take back the claimed birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya,” she pointed out.

While in the past Indian politicians have constantly talked about re-taking Azad Kashmir and asserting their claim over Gilgit Baltistan, this threat over Sindh has raised eyebrows even inside India with several claiming that it is the usual pre-elections rhetoric.

“Clearly, the chief minister’s provocative remarks are inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India). These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities. They also reflect a perverse view of history”, added the spokeswoman.

She pointed out that it is a matter of grave concern that such ideas are being increasingly peddled by individuals belonging to the BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda. “Instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist ambitions, the Indian leaders should resolve disputes with neighbouring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia”, she said.