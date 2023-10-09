Nasser Bagh restoration in final stages

LAHORE : The work to restore the historical Nasser Bagh on The Mall to its former glory has entered its final stages, a spokesperson for the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore said on Sunday.

Acting on the instructions of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA has installed lush green grass, colourful flower beds, and floodlights in the park, which spans over 100 kanals.

Additionally, the park's fountain has been revitalised, and preventive measures against dengue, such as the application of anti-larva medicine, have been implemented.

Its boundary wall has also been removed to provide a ‘fresh visual experience,’ the spokesperson added.

Separately, as part of its beautification plan to enhance the visual appeal of the provincial capital, the authority has completed work to refurbish The Mall. It has, among other measures, planted grass along a 6km-long and 30-foot-wide stretch from Charing Cross to the Mian Mir Bridge, according to the spokesperson.

The department is also in the process of planting more trees and installing flower beds along the canal ahead of the winter.