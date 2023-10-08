VCs asked to provide facilities to differently abled persons

LAHORE : Governor Balighur Rehman has issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors/Rectors of public and private sector universities directing them to provide facilities for differently abled persons.

In the letter, attention is invited to Section 6 of the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2022. As per the details, the Punjab governor issued directions to the Vice Chancellors/Rectors to make all existing and new proposed buildings (academic blocks, auditorium, library, sports fields, cafeteria and hostels etc.) accessible with facilities like wheelchair ramps and priority seating. The letter further stressed that if not possible in all, at least some university transports should be provided with ramps for wheelchair access and priority seating. In the letter, it has been directed to start counselling services for differently abled persons and their families and to arrange flexible working hours for the employees who are suffering from any disability. The letter further states that the participation of differently abled persons in curricular activities and decision-making process should be encouraged. Workshops/seminars and awareness campaigns should be organised to sensitise the public about the challenges faced by these individuals. It further said that arrangements for assistive technologies should be ensured to help the disabled.

Governor attends Int’l Rehabilitation Sciences Conference

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended the opening ceremony of the 4th International Rehabilitation Sciences Conference organised by Riphah International University as a special guest here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, Prof Dr. Anees Ahmed, deans, directors, foreign delegates, and people from academia were present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab said that all universities should focus on the character building of students. He said that education and research were the only means to take the country on the path of prosperity in the modern era. He said that such conferences provided an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and research in scientific development and learn from each other’s experiences.