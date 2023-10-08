Two terrorists killed in Kech district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kech district, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Zerber, Kech district, on the reported presence of terrorists on Friday night. During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchanges took place between our troops and terrorists. As a result, two terrorists were sent to hell. A large quantity of equipment and explosives has also been recovered.

The killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan are committed to thwarting the efforts of enemies of peace in the country.