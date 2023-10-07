Turkish diplomat calls on CM

LAHORE:Consul General of Turkiye Mr Durmus Bastug deputed in Lahore called on caretaker chief minister at CM Office Friday in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing cooperation in various sectors came under discussion.
The Consul General extended an invitation to the CM to participate in the 100 years’ anniversary celebrations of the Republic of Turkiye. Mohsin Naqvi accepted the invitation. He extended an invitation to the Mayor of Istanbul in order to promote cordial relations between Lahore and Istanbul as ‘Sister Cities’ and proposed to shift Consulate of Turkiye in the CBD Diplomatic Enclave. It was agreed during the meeting to benefit from each other’s experiences, observations and skills to cope up with menace of terrorism.
Mohsin Naqvi underscored that terrorism was a common problem and bilateral cooperation would be promoted for its complete eradication. He stated that very good news was awaiting with regard to financial perspective for the people of Turkiye and Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi urged that the Turkish businessman should invest in Punjab and we would provide them all facilities. The Consul General thanked CM on his generous hospitality and stated that Turkiye wanted to further strengthen economic ties with Pakistan. ‘We have made a good trade agreement and would enhance bilateral trade up to five billion dollars, the diplomat added.
