PTCL ‘SHOQ’ to stream WC ‘23

KARACHI: PTCL is bringing advertisement-free live streaming of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on its OTT platform ‘SHOQ’, a statement said on Friday.

Pakistani fans would be able to enjoy a high-quality and uninterrupted viewing experience in full high definition. Viewers would also be able to watch the side action, such as field placements and exchanges between players that takes place during the ad breaks.

The platform is available to all data users with any smartphone or data network so that everyone can enjoy an uninterrupted ad-free cricket viewing experience on their Android TVs or digital devices of their choice for the first time in the country. SHOQ app is available on Google Play and App Store for mobile devices, while it can also be accessed on the web.