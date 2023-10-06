Missing persons cases matter of embarrassment: IHC

View of the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the attorney general to the next hearing for assistance in cases concerning the recovery of missing people. A division bench — comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb — heard a set of identical petitions for the recovery of missing people, including a journalist Mudasir Naro. The court also sought arguments from amicus curiae Faisal Siddiqui in the next hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney general said a committee had been formed to address this case, adding that serious efforts were being made in this regard. The chief justice remarked the petitions have been pending for the last five years, adding that they feel embarrassed now.

Faisal Siddiqui, Advocate, said that he had submitted his comments in written form in which he had raised six questions. He said the courts shouldn’t tolerate such practice.

Justice Miangul Hassan said the protection of people should be the priority of the state. He said the court couldn’t forget the missing persons as these were extraordinary incidents.

He remarked that the court was issuing directions repeatedly but these were not being implemented and the people remained missing.

Justice Miangul Hassan instructed the attorney general to present the progress report at the next hearing after meeting with the prime minister. The chief justice remarked that the incidents of disappearances of citizens were damaging the repute of the country and practical steps were required to stop such practice. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned for two weeks.