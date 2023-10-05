Jinnah House attack case: ATC extends bail of Asad Umar, Aleema, Uzma Khan till Oct 16

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar and Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, till October 16 in Jinnah House attack case.

During the hearing of the case the investigation officer told the court that the accused had been found culprits in Jinnah House attack case. The JIT has mentioned the three accused culprits. Arrest of these three is needed by the police for investigation. Aleema Khan was found present on the occasion.

The counsel for the accused told the court Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were not nominated in the case and demanded to show them statements in the light of which we were declared culpable.

The investigation officer said they show them all the statements under 161.

ATC summoned the lawyers for final arguments in Jinnah House case.

Aleema Khan came to rostrum during the hearing of the case and took the plea to give us justice. She said, “We come daily to attend the court. If justice is done by sending to jail then send us. We are demanding justice.” After hearing the arguments, the court extended interim bail of accused till October 16.