May 9 violence case: LHC serves notices on IOs over fashion designer’s bail petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to investigation officers on bail petitions filed by fashion designer Khadija Shah in two cases related to May 9 violence.

The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the bail petitions filed by Khadija Shah in cases of attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client was nominated in two cases registered under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

He submitted that the trial court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of his client despite the lack of strong evidence. The bench sought record on the next date of hearing and observed that the counsel for parties should come prepared as no adjournment would be granted.

The bench adjourned hearing of bail petitions of Khadija Shah till October 10 and October 11 in Jinnah House and Askari Tower cases respectively.

The Sarwar Road and Gulberg police had registered two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Jinnah House and Askari Tower.