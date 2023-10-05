PPP, JUIF trade barbs over demand for polls

Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday strongly reacted to a statement of JUIF on elections, saying Fazlur Rehman’s hesitation to demand fresh elections put a question mark on his credibility.

Reacting to the JUIF’s statement, Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said the PPP decided its own politics and it never started and ended sit-ins at the behest of someone else.

Earlier in the day, JUIF spokesman Aslam Ghauri, in a statement on X, responding to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in Karachi, stated, “What is the haste? May Allah give long life to Bilawal; he will become the prime minister. The Larkana seat went to PPP in 2018 because of the level playing field.”

In response, Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be elected prime minister by the power of the people. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talked about the level playing field but those who took benefits by approving the LFO were afraid of level playing field.