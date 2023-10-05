One of the most pressing human rights concerns in Pakistan is the issue of freedom of expression. In recent years, there have been instances of curbs on media freedom, restrictions on the work of journalists, and internet shutdowns, which have raised concerns about the ability of citizens to freely access information and express their opinions. A vibrant democracy thrives on open dialogue, making it imperative for Pakistan to address these challenges to preserve the principles of democracy.

Furthermore, the rights of minorities in Pakistan have been a persistent concern. Ensuring the protection of religious minorities and their right to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or violence is a crucial. Progress has been made in some areas, but challenges still remain. It is vital for Pakistan to continue working towards greater inclusivity and protection for all its citizens, regardless of their faith.

Sadia Yousuf

Karachi