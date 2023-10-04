GDA, MQM-P, JUI-F form electoral alliance against PPP

This screengrab taken from a video released on October 3, 2023, shows MQM-P Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar speaking as GDA SG Dr Safdar Abbasi (centre) and JUI-F leader (right) listening in Karachi. — YouTube/24 News HD

KARACHI: In a bid to give a tough time to Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh, the troika of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has formed a joint electoral alliance.

In addition, the newly-formed alliance has also expressed distrust of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqir and demanded the removal of provincial election commissioner and transfer of bureaucracy.

Addressing a press conference at the Functional House in Clifton on Tuesday, GDA Secretary General Dr Safdar Abbasi, information secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim, MQM-P Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar and JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro also decided to invite Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and nationalist parties to join their joint platform against the PPP.

The leaders of GDA, MQM-P and JUI-F maintained that the CM House had turned into the ‘Peoples Secretariat’. They stressed that there was a need to dismantle the biased bureaucratic system for transparent elections in Sindh. They also demanded the removal of provincial election commissioner and inter-provincial transfer of officers. They vowed that they would provide an alternative leadership to the province and would ensure transparent elections. All the three parties also announced their support for a peace march in October.

During the presser, GDA leader Safdar Abbasi said that officers who took part in plundering of Sindh’s resources for 15 years were still sitting there and were following the agenda of PPP. If the situation does not change, they would be forced to name those officers before their inter-provincial transfers, said Abbasi.

He said that after the five-year rule of PPP in Sindh, people took a sigh of relief and expressed the hope that the interim government would fulfil its constitutional demands while remaining impartial. Unfortunately, the interim government, including the caretaker CM, is working for the PPP.

It is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan under the Constitution to ensure fair and transparent elections and to prevent actions and activities that affect the elections through manipulation and misconduct, Abbasi asserted. “We believe that if these issues are not addressed, the PPP through its biased officers could influence the elections, and the future elections would become disputed,” said the GDA leader, adding that it was necessary to make appointment of impartial officers to ensure transparent elections.

The GDA leader alleged that former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s trusted officers were present in the Chief Minister’s House. Dr Safdar demanded their removal. Among these officers are some who have been involved in corruption cases with the former chief minister, he added. “Considering the association of officers with the former government, our demand is that they should be immediately transferred and replaced with unbiased officers,” said the GDA leader.

Abbasi said it is beyond understanding why the Election Commission of Pakistan shifted GDA’s traditional constituencies, Sanghar and Khairpur, and why it was not possible in other districts of Sindh to shift seats to Karachi. “After the reduction of GDA’s seats, we reject the new delimitations. We will raise objections,” said Abbasi.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said the incumbent provincial election commissioner should be removed immediately, otherwise transparent elections would not be possible. MQM-P has been demanding the replacement of provincial election commissioner but the ECP has not given any importance to this demand. “The corrupt and outdated system running in Sindh for a long time is still operational with transfers and postings taking place for money,” said the MQM-P leader.

He mentioned the local government could influence the general elections throughout Sindh. “We believe that local governments should be temporarily stopped from functioning to ensure transparency in the elections. If transparent elections are conducted, local bodies elections should also be reconsidered,” added Sattar.

He said the current Sindh government is failing to address the economic challenges, inflation and other fundamental issues faced by the people. He asked the Sindh government about the steps the government was taking to reduce inflation and alleviate poverty and unemployment. The caretaker government and election commission have failed to meet their constitutional demands and, therefore, the people of Sindh see the Election Commission and interim Sindh government as the B team of PPP. If the election commission and the interim government do not correct their approach, they should be prepared for public protests.

Dr Sattar said the three political parties are sitting together and they have decided to use the “Sindh Card.” The people will audit the PPP’s fifteen-year rule as it has collected taxes but failed to undertake any major projects across the province. The chief minister has changed but the marks of corruption are still present, said the MQM-P leader.

“We have checked the results in all constituencies in Sindh and have found that despite the rigging in 2018 elections, the opposition’s votes were more than the PPP,” said Farooq Sattar.

The MQM-P leader said that they had invited all the political parties to sit together, adding difficulties and problems of the people in Sindh are the same everywhere.

JUI-F Sindh secretary general Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro said they have reached an agreement to inform the people of Sindh that an alternative platform is available to them. Sub-committees have been formed that will also talk to nationalist parties. He also demanded the removal of provincial election commissioner and appointment of impartial and non-prejudiced election commissioners. If there is any manipulation in this election, all political parties will take the issue to road until justice is served. He reminded the caretaker CM to remain impartial.